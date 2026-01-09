Temple's massive data center project promises economic boost amid resident skepticism

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple City Council approved a $700 million data center project that will create more than 700 construction jobs and 40 permanent positions on 700 acres in South Temple. While city leaders tout the economic benefits, some residents express concerns about the project's energy impact on the community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A $700 million data center project approved by Temple City Council is generating mixed reactions from residents as construction moves forward in the South Temple area.

The massive development will be built on more than 700 acres along Bob White Road in an area recently annexed into the city. Construction is expected to wrap up later this year.

"We are intentional about balancing growth with sustainability. Every major project goes through a thorough review to ensure our infrastructure can support it without impacting residents. At the same time, Temple is investing aggressively in new water sources, infrastructure upgrades, and energy efficiency measures to support responsible long-term growth." - Megan Price, City of Temple

"I know that there is a need for data centers and they have to go somewhere," Adam Runk, a resident said.

However, not all neighbors are enthusiastic about the project's arrival.

"The concern there would be what's the ultimate impact on anybody in the area," another resident said.

Energy consumption remains a primary worry for some community members.

"Rowan is working with its partners to design and utilize a closed-loop mechanical cooling system that limits water consumption and reuses water very efficiently. We expect the facilities to be filled one time with 1-2 million gallons which will be used for 10-15 years (for context, the city of Temple uses 15-20 million gallons every day). Beyond cooling, the data centers will use a small amount of water for employee facilities. As part of our sustainability commitments, Rowan is exploring ways in which we can partner with local organizations to operate as a “water positive” facility – offsetting the building’s water use by supporting replenishment projects led by local organizations." - Rowan Spokesperson

"The idea of putting one here may generate some jobs but it's also going to cause some issues with energy," a resident said.

The Temple data center joins a growing trend across Central Texas, with similar facilities recently appearing in Lacy Lakeview and Marquez.

City leaders emphasize the project will deliver significant long-term economic benefits to the community. According to a news release from the Temple Economic Development Corporation, the development will create more than 700 construction jobs and approximately 40 permanent positions over time.

Officials say the project highlights Temple's expanding role in technology, innovation, and business investment throughout Central Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

