Texas A&M women's tennis cancels Saturday's match due to weather-related concerns

Texas A&M women's tennis announces their match on Saturday against Michigan State has been canceled due to weather-related concerns. The Aggies will return next Tuesday
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M women's tennis announces their match against Michigan State on Saturday has been canceled due to weather-related concerns.

The Aggies say they will return to Mitchell next Tuesday.

The Aggies are currently 4-0 for the season. We will be sure to keep you updated on match times.

