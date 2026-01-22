Texas A&M women's tennis cancels Saturday's match due to weather-related concerns

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M women's tennis announces their match against Michigan State on Saturday has been canceled due to weather-related concerns.

The Aggies say they will return to Mitchell next Tuesday.

The Aggies are currently 4-0 for the season. We will be sure to keep you updated on match times.

