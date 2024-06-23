Texas A&M takes game one against Tennessee in CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. — The Texas A&M Aggies' quest to the top of the mountain is even closer as they beat Tennessee 9-5 in game one of the College World Series finals.

An electric atmosphere in game one and A&M would start off hot as Gavin Grahovac got a single home run in the top of the first.

The game would break open in the third inning. Texas A&M would score five runs with it being capped off by Camarillo being safe at second in a result of a throwing error by Amick. Burton would score and Sorrell would take third.

Tennessee is familiar with come from behind victories and they would start to battle back and make things tough going into the ninth. The Aggies would get the final strikeout and take a 1-0 series lead.

Texas A&M is just one game away from winning their first national championship.

Game two is scheduled for 1 p.m. and it will be on ABC.

Follow Shahji on social media!