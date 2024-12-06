Texas A&M shifts sports ticket pull online after years of tradition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The 2024 college football regular season has ended, and numerous programs face upcoming changes. One of them is Texas A&M.

Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III said he is proud of the staff and people who worked behind the scenes of the Texas A&M and Texas game. Still, he is disappointed in the issues surrounding the traditional ticket pull.

"We put students at risk in the ticket pull for the Texas game," President Welsh said in his message on Friday. "I will not risk letting that happen again."

The university will now be moving to a digital ticket pull.

"We are the largest school in the SEC and the only one not utilizing a digital ticket pull option," Welsh said.

A small group will work over the next few weeks to develop a policy framework to guide the teams needed to produce the digital pull to create a safety solution.

Clickhere for our previous story on the popular ticket pull.

