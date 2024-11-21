'It was a nightmare': Texas A&M students raise safety concerns about ticket pull tradition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M students faced dangerous overcrowding during the ticket pull for the upcoming rivalry game against the University of Texas, raising concerns about safety at the event.



Overcrowding and lack of enforced rules during the ticket pull created unsafe conditions, with students describing the crowd as too dense to move or breathe.

Students witnessed alarming incidents, including one individual passing out, while others felt trapped and unable to exit the chaotic scene.

The experience has left students worried about crowd control and safety for the highly anticipated game day.

Broadcast Script:

What should have been an exciting tradition turned into a chaotic and dangerous experience for Texas A&M students as they gathered to pull tickets for the highly anticipated Texas A&M vs. University of Texas game next weekend.

Emily Siegel, one of the students in the crowd, described the scene as overwhelming.

“The crowd was so, so dense I was back to chest with people in front of me, and it was the same with people behind me," Siegel said.

"There was no room to breathe and be in that space just because of how condensed it was."

The game, set for Saturday, November 30, will mark the first match-up between the Aggies and Longhorns since 2011, reigniting a fierce rivalry.

But the excitement surrounding the event led to overcrowding that some students found alarming.

“I had never been in a crowd situation like that before, so it was definitely a little scary,” Aubrey Hollas said.

For hours, students stood shoulder to shoulder, enduring sweltering conditions.

“Pretty much from 5:30 to when I pulled around 2, I was standing the entire time," Hollas said.

The conditions worsened as the day progressed.

“Right before group pull, I saw a girl pass out," Siegel said.

"She was unconscious, leaning up against a lamppost while EMS were trying to get to her.”

Overcrowding and a lack of enforced rules left students feeling unsafe and trapped.

“I couldn’t have gotten out even if I wanted to — people were so upset and angry that if you tried to move somewhere, they wouldn’t let you through because they thought you were trying to cut," Siegel said.

"It was just a big mess."

Aubrey shared her mother’s concern for her safety during the situation. Her mom contacted the police and provided Aubrey’s number, but when they called, the noise of the crowd made it impossible to communicate effectively.

“The crowd was so loud and people were yelling that when I answered my phone and tried to talk to the police, I couldn’t hear them,” she said.

“I just let them know, ‘Hey, it’s really crowded in here. I’m okay, but I’m afraid there may be other people that won’t be okay — and if they’re not okay, there’s not a way for us to help them.’”

The chaotic ticket pull has left students worried about what game day might bring.

“If it was that bad for ticket pull, I cannot imagine what the game is going to be like,” Emily said.

“It was not worth any of that.”

As excitement builds for the big game, concerns about crowd control and safety remain at the forefront for these two Aggies.

12th Man Foundation has not released a statement about the safety concerns.