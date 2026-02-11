BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Temple family is grieving after a tragic crash took the life of 16-year-old Adrian Banks and left his sister hospitalized. The siblings were riding their bikes home from the park when they were struck by a car on Tarver Drive.



16-year-old Adrian Banks died and his 10-year-old sister Aubrey Banks was hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding bicycles on Tarver Drive Monday night

The crash occurred just after 7:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Tarver Drive, directly in front of Lake Belton Middle School in Temple.

According to police, The vehicle driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with Temple police in the ongoing investigation

You can watch the full story here:

Temple teen dies in bicycle crash, sister hospitalized

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 16-year-old boy died and his 10-year-old sister was hospitalized after they were struck by a car while riding their bicycles in Temple Monday night.

Adrian Banks and his sister, Aubrey Banks, were riding their bikes along Tarver Drive when a vehicle hit them just after 7:40 p.m., according to Temple police. The crash occurred in the 8800 block of Tarver Drive, directly in front of Lake Belton Middle School.

Adrian Banks was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Aubrey Banks remains hospitalized in stable condition but faces a "very long recovery," according to their grandmother, Stacey Baumiller.

"They were riding their bike home from the park. They had to cross the street to get home," Baumiller said.

Police said both children were in the middle of the road when the vehicle struck them. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The children's 15-year-old brother arrived at the crash scene shortly after it happened, He said he found Adrian and Aubrey against the guard rail, where it appeared Adrian was protecting Aubrey, Baumiller said.

As the family remembers Adrian, Baumiller described him as deeply religious.

"He was very involved in his church. I know he's at home with the Lord," Baumiller said.

A neighbor told 25 News that cars frequently speed along Tarver Drive, describing it as an ongoing safety concern in the area.

The crash remains under investigation by Temple police.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to the Gofundme here.

Adrian's church, First Baptist Temple, will host a night in his honor Wednesday, Feb. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Belton ISD gave 25 News the following statement:

"We are aware of the tragic accident that occurred. The individual who passed away was not enrolled in Belton ISD. Our thoughts remain with all those impacted by this loss." Belton ISD

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!