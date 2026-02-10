Temple Police investigate deadly crash involving a vehicle, two bicyclists

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic crash where officers say a vehicle hit two bicyclists, injuring both but one died from their injuries.

At around 7:42 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Tarver Drive for a traffic crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists. When officer arrived, they learned the vehicle was driving down the road when it hit the two bicyclists that were in the middle of the roadway.

One bicyclists, identified as a 16-year-old, had life threatening injuries at the time of the crash has died, according to Temple Police on Tuesday.

The second bicyclist had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

The case remains under investigation and no other information has been released. If anyone has information regarding the traffic accident, they should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Tips can also be reported anonymously through the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online here.