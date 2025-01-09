Temple stores still appear to be in good stock during winter weather threats

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The shelves are fully stocked at the Temple Walmart. Meat, bath tissue, and even water are still readily available.



HEB and Walmart are readily stocked.

Neighbors are not panicking.

Low stock on space heaters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Several shoppers tell me this is a typical day for them despite the winter weather predictions.

Epiphany: Today, are you out just shopping for the storm, or is this your regular shopping?

"This is our regular shopping," Andrew Ermis, a local shopper, said. "We just got back to school, so we're trying to load up on groceries."

Here, in the space heater and firewood aisle, prices range between $10 and $400. A quick check of the app shows shelves are rather empty, with only a few left for around $50 each. But the signs of the winter season aren't just inside the store.

As you enter and exit, you will see salt on the door to prevent slips and falls.

Across 31st Street at HEB. I found Mary Diaz, who works in Temple but travels from McGregor.She shows me her shopping list and says she's on her weekly trip to the store - but not looking for anything storm-related. While examining the fully stocked shelves, I ran into a group of Temple College students

They said despite the weather alerts, they are less worried about the potential winter threat and more concerned about making sure they are going to have food for their college apartment.

"I was in Dallas. It was a little worse up there, but I'm not scared at all," Emirs said.

Many neighbors I spoke with off camera tell me they had no reason to panic. They are glad to see that other neighbors didn’t as well. it makes shopping a little more enjoyable when there are no added frustrations.

