Temple resident shares experience dealing with unclean alleyways

"It's just—why does the city allow that," David Rowe, Temple Resident, said. "I can still mow my grass, and my wife works out in the yard most of all the time," Rowe continued.



David Rowe is an 81-year-old resident. He's taking me through the Downtown District, showing me alleyways that have been an issue for him for the last 3 years.

As you can see, the area is overflowing with trash, bulk, and brush. Remnants of the tornado that ripped through our community last May.

“All this stuff has been here for over a year now,” Rowe said. “A whole year?”, 25 news reporter Epiphany La’Sha asked. “Yep, all of this has been here a year,” Rowe replied.

“Have you reported this to the city?” 25 News reporter Epiphany La’Sha asked.

“I've reported down here two houses —see where it's running over there? “ Rowe replied.

Here is a photo of some yards during the growing season.

"It got taller than his fence 4 or 5 years in a row," Rowe said.

The city the code of ordinance makes it the resident's responsibility to keep the alleyway clean from the property line to the center of the alleyway. This includes small pieces of trash that fall out of the bins. Bulk and brush are collected twice a month, what can't fit is left a the second route. Trash can be taken to the city landfill once a month.

Code enforcement will issue fines on a case-by-case basis. While the property owner carries the most responsibility, the city is responsible for residential trash bins and dumpsters in alleyways and maintaining streets.

"So, it's not private property, but it's also not owned by the city. Essentially, an alleyway is classified as what would be a right of way; essentially, sidewalks are the right of way," Megan Price, City of Temple, said.

"I want to be able to drive down there without worrying about boards with nails in them, and when brushed is pilled up, something needs to happen to get rid of it. Don't just leave it there for two or three years,” Rowe said.

According to the city’s website, residential trash is collected once a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, which includes brush and bulk collection twice a month. Trash should not be out to the curve any more than six days before your collection day.

