Temple PD, SWAT conduct felony warrant for a parole violation Saturday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department and SWAT Team conducted a felony warrant service for a parole violation that escalated to a seven hour active scene Saturday.

Around 2:53 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of S 25th Street for 44-year-old Matthew MacMann for a felony warrant service for parole violation for a felony assault offense.

Upon arrival, officers tried to contact the individual, however MacMann and two others inside the home refused to copperate.

Temple Police say MacMann and the two indivduals barricaded themselves inside, and efforts to ask them to come out were unsuccessful. So, Temple SWAT Team was called out to the scene.

Officers secured the area and SWAT Team negotiators started to make contact with MacMann. That's when officers learned there was a dog inside, so Temple Animal Control was called out to safely remove the dog from the scene.

Around 6:26 p.m., the two people inside the residence exited, leaving only MacMann inside.

SWAT used chemical munitions and surveillance technology to search the home, but MacMann was not found in the main portion of the residence. Further searching by a K9 revealed MacMann entered the attic.

Police say MacMann came down from the attic just before 10 p.m. and was taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.