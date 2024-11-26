Temple neighbors spend time volunteering at Salvation Army for Thanksgiving

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "We have individuals volunteering today that own their own company, working at companies that have been in the same situation as those that are going to be sitting here today,” LT. Cynthia Ard, Salvation Army said.



Prepared to serve more than 80 people

Free Thanksgiving meal offered yearly to our community

More than 20 volunteers came to assist

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Salvation Army, is a safe place of fellowship as more than 20 volunteers come together to serve our community.

"Welcome come on in and have a seat wherever you would like," LT. Ard said.

Long-time volunteer Mat Naegele said he volunteers because of the goodness he sees the organization doing plus he can spread the name of his higher power.

“Thanksgiving is great,"said Naegele. "It allows everybody to stop and relax a little bit and really be grateful for all the blessings we have."

Long-time temple resident Tiffany Marek who works inside of a corporate office tells me she has been serving for 8 years bringing her kids to show them different ways of life to always stay passionate in the heart.

"Whether it's smiling at a stranger or talking to somebody you don't know," Marek said.

Serving cakes, pies, turkey, and dressing, a whole Thanksgiving menu. The Salvation Army serves this community meal every year for our neighbors. Last year 80 neighbors came to fellowship, this year they are prepared to serve more than that.

"I really just want to be like Jesus," Marek said.

