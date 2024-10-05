Temple Mall cleared to reopen following inspections

UPDATE

3:00 p.m. on 10/5/24:

The City of Temple said the Temple Mall has been cleared to reopen following recent inspections.

According to a press release sent out on Saturday, repairs have been made to the fire suppression and alarm systems, ensuring they will operate effectively in case of an emergency.

City officials also said there are some outstanding code violations that need to be resolved but "they do not pose an immediate risk that would require a red tag and closure of the building."

A tenant of the mall, Peggy's Coffee House, says regular mall hours resume Sunday.

ORIGINAL

As progress continues on the fire systems at the Temple Mall, Rob Brandenburg, owner of three different mall businesses, Peggys Coffee House, Candy And More, and Under My Skin, says the fire pump is now operational with new batteries and a full fuel tank.



Mall remains closed

Issues are starting to be fixed

Mall Business owners will be at First Friday & Saturday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The pump alarm panel is working as it should and 3 out of 5 interior main panel issues have been solved.

"Work continues to be consistent and effective they don't want to give any dates as they could continue to find issues as work progresses so as it gets closer they will give us updates as far as an estimated date," said Brandenburg.

The fire marshall will still have to make sure everything is fully functional before reopening. More signs have also been added to the door, this time from mall management.

Brandenburg has about 10 employees working at his three different stores. Until the mall can reopen, he's trying live sales, bulk orders, and taking advantage of vendor opportunity spaces to keep his businesses operating.

"It has been a continual pivot to try to exist and keep my employees working and employed no matter what happens that won't change”, said Brandenburg.

He says other mall business owners don't have the same opportunity to relocate or work from outside of their business, so the wait is toucher for them. Downtown Temple has invited the mall business owners to enjoy the First Friday. It's an event held every month and is free of vendor fees, allowing you to continue supporting these local businesses.

"Some of those tenants will be out there even if it's just to advertise themselves or to offer products or gift certificates, " said Brandenburg.

