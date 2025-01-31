Temple ISD names Chad President as new head football coach

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple ISD announces Chad President as the new head football coach for Temple High School.

“Our committee conducted a thorough search, reviewing nearly 50 strong applicants from across the state, and we are proud to name Coach Chad President as our next Head Football Coach,” Steve Prentiss, Temple ISD Director of Athletics, said in the press release.

Coach President began his coaching career as the offensive coordinator at Rockwall Heath High School from 2019 to 2022.

“From the start, Coach President stood out for his leadership, knowledge, and character, all of which make him the perfect fit to lead our football program," Prentiss said. "We look forward to seeing the program continue to grow under his guidance."

President is a Temple High School graduate in 2015. During his time, he helped lead the Wildcats to a State Championship appearance in 2014.

Chad President's most recent role was the offensive coordinator for Midway High School in 2023.

“Coach President has demonstrated the right priorities as a coach — he’s in the hallways and classrooms monitoring grades and supporting teachers, attends community and second sports events, and is responsive to students, parents, and assistant coaches.” Dr. Bobby Ott, Superintendent of Temple ISD, said in the press release.

“Coach President represents the fabric of Temple, Texas, and it was obvious during the interview that this is more than a job – it is personal. The students, staff, and community have his heart, and he is ready to serve. He earned it," Dr. Ott said.

He succeeds Scott Stewart, who stepped down from head coaching duties back in December.

