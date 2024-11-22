Temple College closer to finishing bond projects

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The new Health Science building is being constructed with funds from the 2021 bond passed by Temple residents.

Broke ground on new Health Science building on Wednesday

Welcome Center will open in June

Visual Arts and Workforce Center will open in January

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new Health Science building is being constructed with funds from the 2021 bond passed by Temple residents. It will be over 60,000 square feet and have four stories. It will feature a nursing simulation center, a sonography program, and classrooms to study subjects more focused on the needs of our community's workforce.

"We look at the needs of the hospital industry and local workforce health officials, and they let us know what future programs they would love to have here in the Temple area," Christy Ponce, Temple College President said.

A new main building will open in June to welcome students. A new (17,500-sq. ft) service center will house the maintenance and custodial operations.

Renovations to the 8,222-square-foot current Health Science Center will update space for Dental Hygiene and Surgical technology programs.

"Delivering many new programs that are going to lead to really great high-wage positions in our community, "said Ponce.

The visual arts and workforce center will open in January, featuring a semiconductor program and manufacturing classes.

"Where students can get an associate degree and certifications and lots of advanced manufacturing areas and earn a bachelor's degree from A&M Central all on the same Campus," Ponce said.

The president tells me that although she has only been in office for six years, she is excited to continue growing as they prepare for the next 100 years.

"We're also expanding our campus presence in Huddo, Taylor, and in so many other communities across our service area," said Ponce.

To schedule a tour, click here.

Follow Epiphany on social media!