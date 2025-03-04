TEA supports termination of Mart ISD Superintendent Betsy Burnett

MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart Independent School District (ISD) has filed to terminate the contract of Superintendent Elizabeth “Betsy” Burnett, citing alleged good cause under Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code.

The case, which involves Burnett's proposed dismissal, is under review. The district asserts that the termination is warranted due to her performance.

The TEA confirmed that the Mart ISD Board of Trustees had good cause to terminate Burnett, recommending that she no longer serve as the district’s superintendent.

The decision follows an investigation into Burnett's performance, which ultimately led the board to act. The TEA's ruling upholds the district's authority and determination that Burnett's termination was justified.

A hearing in this case took place on January 24, 27, and 28, 2025 at the Region 12

Training Center in Waco, Texas.

The parties were permitted to examine and cross-examine witnesses, offer exhibits into the record, and make brief closing arguments.

Later, the parties submitted post-hearing briefs with their final arguments on February 17, 2024. The Hearing Examiner now issues this recommendation for decision with the

following Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law.

