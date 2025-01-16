Tax scammers hit Texas: Experts provide safeguards to protect your wallet and identity

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Tax season is coming and many Central Texans are hoping for a big refund, but there’s a story to talk about that could actually cost you.

Have you gotten calls like this that say, 'Hi, this is Michael? I’m calling you about your IRS tax debt — please give us a call back?'

You're not alone, as pesky scam calls about collecting tax debt are circling the country and Central Texas right now.

One of our Temple neighbors is getting them often.

"At the beginning of the month and year, I got one like once a week — it's a different number, but it is the same guy. Then I’ve gotten twice this week," Erma Ramirez said.

Ramirez — while now retired — has years of experience working in tax services and said she has no IRS debt, so she’s letting those calls ring and not worry her but she did reach out to us to help warn and inform the rest of our neighbors.

“How easily you can divulge something, even the smallest bit of information, and they’ve got something tangible to work with," Erma said.

There were 142 scams reported to Temple Police Department since the start of 2021.



2021: 24 Incidents

2022: 28 Incidents

2023: 27 Incidents

2024: 62 Incidents

2025: 1 Incident

All reported scams during this time period, which TPD said include phone calls, phishing emails, text messages, and website pop-ups, are included in the data below.

There are no reports of IRS-specific scams reported to the Temple Police Department between 2021 to 2025.

TPD said in 2024 there is a disproportionate number of scams compared to the previous years due to the Tornado and individuals attempting to scam the community.

Temple Police urge Central Texans to not give out any personal information and hang up the phone if the caller sounds suspicious. They also recommend keeping social media accounts set to private, not accepting friend requests from unknown or suspicious users, and creating safe words with loved ones in case digital scammers try to impersonate family and friends.

They say people should be wary of anything that seems suspicious.

Suppose someone asks for personal information, bank account numbers, and social security numbers or asks you to purchase gift cards or cryptocurrencies to pay them. In that case, it is most likely a scam.

Also, AI scams are evolving; if something seems suspicious, it might be a phishing scam.

The Better Business Bureau shares with us what to do if you’re on the phone with a scammer.

“Just be calm and try to contact the agency — now it’s very important if the person that is calling you provides you with a phone number please do lot call that number", said Karla Garcia with the BBB El Paso.

She said to hang up the call and contact that agency — like the IRS — directly through the contact information on the official website and remember, “agencies IRS any governmental office won’t take any payment over the phone".

You can report scams to your local law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, the IRS, and even the Better Business Bureau.

To learn more, Temple Police will be hosting a Senior Scams Awareness Session on Wednesday, February 5 from 9:30-10 a.m. at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W Avenue D.

More information can be found here at the FBI’s Internet Crimes Center.

