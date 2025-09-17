OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — 1A football brings another level of excitement to the game — which only goes higher when local teams take some of the top spots in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's rankings.

Watch the full story here:

'Talent is Talent,': The growth and dominance of Central Texas 1A football

25News Shahji Adam met up with our local 1A coaches to talk about the consistency of the programs.

In the end, they give all credit to the athletes.

"The 1A kids have had the opportunity to go out and show what they can do as well. Several of us have been fortunate to sign some kids at the 1A level to the next level. I think it's really cool like the 1A's and the consistency of Central Texas football as a whole," Oglesby football head coach Jeb Dixon said.

"These little small schools, the football teams that are good are the same kids that are playing basketball that are making runs in the playoffs, are the same kids that are representing the schools at the regional track meet, are the same kids that are going a couple of rounds deep in baseball, maybe even to the state tournament in baseball," Aquilla football head coach Shannon Williams said.

1A schools tend to be overlooked since they play six-man ball, but the coaches said that over time, they have seen the game get more attention.

"I'm not gonna say it's just the times are turning, but I also think like the coaching has changed a lot over the years and you know, bigger, faster, stronger kiddos," Williams said.

"Talent is talent no matter what size of school it is. It is a little harder for us, not necessarily just being 1A, but because of the six-man world being a little different game, it's a little harder for us to get our kids out there," Dixon said.

"I think it's one of those things where if there's a good 1A kid in Texas period, whether it's for me or anybody else like that's somebody that I wanna help promote and get out there because I do believe, you know, a lot of times it's easy to overlook those smaller schools," he said.

All our neighborhood teams play each other during the season — for the coaches, the bond of 1A football is unlike any other.

"We're a pretty tight knit family and you know, I could call Jeb over at Oglesby and or he could call me or call Jonesboro and call Abbott and ask questions and they answer or they'll call me and ask questions and need help with something," Williams said.

"Coach Williams and I are on the deer lease together. Coach Gallegos is one of my best friends, you know. I watched Kyle Crawford play when he was young you know what I mean? I agree it is a family, the six-man world, and until you live it's a different world," Dixon said.

Be sure to tune in to Red Zone, Fridays at 10:10 p.m. to see our local teams in action!

Follow Shahji on social media!