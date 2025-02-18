Surviving the Freeze: Lessons learned from a battle with burst pipes

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KXXV) — "So I kept this from when it happened. This is a split. Gas plumbing came out really quick and got me all hooked up," said Tay Benson.

Benson kept a piece from 2021, during what he calls the worst burst pipe call of his life.

"Three or four years ago that snowstorm that came through Texas, busted a lot of pipes. So coming home and hearing something in the wall not knowing exactly what it is and then you see a massive pull of water flooding towards me….yes ma'am, a shocking experience," said Benson.

We've been telling you for days that Central Texas is in line for a bitter cold snap dropping local temps into the teens and sending most of us scrambling to survive the freeze.

"Running water is the best thing to stop your pipes from freezing on a steady stream. Not a drip but a steady stream," said the owner of Daz Plumbing and Location, Dajadt Azakytu.

Azakytu said a stream is preferred because running water doesn't freeze. As for the advice we all hear to wrap up your pipes...

"Wrapping a pipe is better than not wrapping it. But it will not prevent it from freezing," said Azakytu.

"Behind that one wall, we had to replace a good section of that sheetrock. I would say with the pipes and getting the restoration company it was quite the experience of a big day," said Benson.

He said paying attention to the inside of your home is just as important as the outside.

"Everyone forgets about the water hose. They do not take the water hose off. Because when you have the water hose on its holding, so you're not only causing damage to the water hose you're causing damage to the faucet," said Azakytu.

All these calls and experiences helped Benson learn some valuable lessons.

"Keeping a look on my house in general watching everything in my house," said Benson.

