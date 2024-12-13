Support local businesses and see celebrity guests at free Holiday Horror Mallapoolza this weekend

TEMPLE, Texas(KXXV) — The horror MallaPooloza is coming to Temple Mall, and our local vendors and business owners are looking forward to the event.



MallaPooloza happening Dec. 14-15

Free event

Celebrity appearances

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

MallaPooloza is finally happening. You can see all the decor outside Candy and More and Peggy's Coffee Shop.

"Much like the tenants in the Temple Mall, the organizers of the Mallapooloza they have pivoted and overcome the challenges that have been thrown their way," Rob Brandenburg, Peggy’s Coffee Shop.

The event was originally supposed to take place in October, but the unexpected closure of the mall due to fire code violations canceled it. Organizers decided this weekend is a better time to rally the businesses along with some holiday cheer.

"Life happens we overcome and we are all working together to put on a really big event," said Brandenburg.

There will be celebrity guests, live wrestling, and many store sales.

"So we are very excited about Mallapooloza this weekend so our booth is going to be right here and we are going to have a big area and we are very excited because the celebrities are going to be right here along this area," said Melissa Ainslie, Eleven Intuition.

Melissa Ainslie, owner of Eleven Intuition, is a vendor and has lived here in Temple for 27 years. She tells me it's one of her favorite places to set up shop. Especially since previous events at the mall have brought out hundreds of people.

"You know seeing it livens up. It's something that people grew up and it's nostalgic," said Ainslie.

Through the struggles at the mall, she hopes mall-a-palooza will bring out the old temple crowds from the 80s and 90s.

"You know you talk about the mall dying, but it's not its still alive," said Ainslie.

Since most small business owners are also our neighbors, she tells me we should do what we can to spend our dollars locally.

"And you know when you need help, it's those people that go out and help support you," said Ainslie

Temple Mall

Follow Epiphany on social media!