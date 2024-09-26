Sulphur Creek to reopen for swimming after community petition success

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — For Lampasas residents, Sulphur Creek is a symbol of what the community was built on. Until now, it has been closed for swimming, leaving many wondering why a natural resource wasn't being used.

"This is a win for the community. Lampasas was founded on its natural springs and its natural waterways," Tammy Martin, longtime Lampasas resident, said.

In 1986, Ordinance Number 395 was signed into law, shutting down the natural waterway for swimming and fishing. Violators could face a fine up to $500.

37 years later, it is set to reopen. This comes after a local petition gained support across the community.

“Within a month, we had over 650 people sign the online petition. Already, 100 signed the paper petition. This shows Lampasas really cares about it," Martin said.

Monday night, that petition was brought in front of the Lampasas City Council. Council members, along with the Parks Board, approved reopening Sulphur Creek for swimming. It will also focus on safety and environmental protection.

"We need to take care of what we have and appreciate what we have. This is what it's all about. This is renewing – water is life. This is amazing," Martin said.

There's still work to do, as the area needs to be cleaned up and inspected. Signage will also be going up soon.

While residents wait on that, Martin said excitement can already be felt across the community. She added it’s a reminder to all to appreciate the simple things nature has to offer.

"Now that this petition has been won and the city has deemed it navigable, people can actually use it the way it was intended to," Martin said.

The petition was started by Armando Rosales and Martin at the beginning of August.

It has over 750 signatures.

