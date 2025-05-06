Students push for Copperas Cove ISD to hire from within after arrest shakeup

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — It's been nearly five months since the Copperas Cove ISD former band director was arrested and charged on three counts of sexual assault of a child.

“This is somebody they truly looked up to. I mean, I used to look up to him as well, but as soon as everything came out, I just – it was very hard to hear – but the reality is it happens everywhere, and it's the people who you least expect and people you trust the most,” a former student told 25 News at the time of the arrest.

The charges shocked the Copperas Cove community and left the district’s band program reeling.

“When our last band director was arrested, we were left without leadership. We were confused, uncertain, and honestly – we were hurting,” one student said.

On Tuesday, the school board held a special meeting to discuss the hiring of a new band director. But before any decision was made, parents and students packed the room, many already knowing exactly who they believe should take the reins.

“That moment could have broken us, the program, but it didn’t, because Mrs. Norris stepped up,” one student said.

“Mrs. Norris has been our rock. She has been the person that has held us together,” another added.

“While it wasn't evident everywhere, we remember seeing the look on her face after she was left alone to lead a band program that was emotionally scarred and scared and confused,” said another student.

For nearly an hour, the Copperas Cove ISD board listened to comments from the community. Many pushed back against the idea of hiring someone from outside the district.

“It is morally wrong not to hire her after everything that she has done for us,” one student said.

“You’re about to vote on the new band director, for the third time in three years. Each time before we’ve made objectively bad decisions that have hurt band students – and I don’t say that to be disrespectful. I do think we need to read the room and understand what these young adults have been through,” a parent said.

Nancy Norris, who currently serves as the Symphonic Band and Color Guard director, has been with Copperas Cove ISD since 2016. Before that, she led the band program in Lampasas for nearly two decades.

Following the public comment period, the board entered closed session. Ultimately, trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Mario Morales as the next Director of Instrumental Music in CCISD.

