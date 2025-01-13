‘The people you least expect’: Former Copperas Cove ISD band student speaks out on band director’s arrest

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — On December 19, a Copperas Cove High School educator was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Lawrence Dale Varela-Halbert is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student in 2021, when the student attended S.C. Lee Junior High School, where Varela-Halbert was employed at the time.

The Copperas Cove Police Department was notified of the allegations in November of 2024, prompting an investigation.

Copperas Cove Independent School District (CCISD) immediately removed Varela-Halbert from campus and placed him on administrative leave upon learning of the allegations.

"He's been in that band program since he graduated. He was in the band program in high school, in middle school, and all the things, too, and he came back every summer during summer band. You know, he had a big impact on Pride of Cove," a former CCHS band student, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

Varela-Halbert has been with CCISD since 2015 and most recently served as the district’s Director of Bands, a role he held since 2023.

“This is somebody they [band students] truly looked up to. I mean, I used to look up to him as well, but as soon as everything came out, I just – it was very hard to hear,” the former student said.

“The reality is it happens everywhere, and it’s the people who you least expect and people you trust the most.”

The former student expressed concern about the impact on the Pride of Cove band program’s reputation.

“I think a lot of people are going to think of it differently now, and I feel like the reputation that the Pride of Cove did have is definitely going to be tarnished in some way, shape, or form,” the former student said.

“It’s going to be hard to rebuild back. I think parents are really going to have a hard time letting their kids be in a program when they know that there was a predator within that program.”

Despite the difficult situation, the former student offered encouragement to other students who might be struggling.

“I hope they’re not berated at school for stepping up for themselves and really acknowledging the situation that has happened. I truly hope that they get the help that they need and that they want and can be the kind of survivor that is not ashamed of it,” the former student said.

Lawrence Dale Varela-Halbert was arraigned and his bonds were set at $150,000.

