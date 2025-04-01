'Strong schools make strong communities': Robinson community responds to district bond proposal

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Robinson residents are debating a $95 million school bond to fund classroom expansions, renovations, safety upgrades, and a new high school. Supporters say it’s an investment in the community, while opponents argue the tax increase is too high.



The $95 million Robinson ISD bond proposal is causing our neighbors to be divided.

If approved, it would, on average, cost homeowners nearly 31 dollars more a month.

Students would begin moving into the new high school in Fall 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our town is united on one thing—

“Strong schools make strong communities, and your school district is the backbone of this community,” Robinson ISD parent Meredith Redding said.

But when it comes to the $95 million dollar bond proposal — our neighbors are divided.

One resident wrote on social media, “So if you don’t have kids that go to Robinson ISD, how is another tax increase fair for us?”

Last month, 25 News’ Kadence MaKenna detailed the bond and the improvements it could bring, including adding more space for the growing student population while updating safety and technology in our schools.

It will also help pay for renovations to the high school, turning band halls into classrooms and grade realignments.

“I'm for it, being a business owner and a resident,” Launch Pad Espresso and Bakery owner Angela Dodd said. “The technology that Robinson has right now, that they have access to, is very lacking. So, we're trying to prepare our kids for the future.”

If approved, it would on average cost homeowners nearly 31 dollars more a month. Students would begin moving into the new high school in Fall 2027.

“We should have pride in our buildings, and our teachers should have pride in them, and they should have the technology they need. They should have the room they need. And we don't have that right now,” Redding said. “I’m very passionate about this bond because it will affect my kids.”

But another neighbor disagrees, writing, “all of the taxes in Robinson are way too high—quit throwing money away!”

Neighbors also have mixed feelings toward the part of the bond that discusses building a performing arts center for our students.

“Both my kids are in band, and every year, multiple times a year, we are going outside the district for their performances,” Robinson ISD parent Amanda Bedwell said. “I mean, that's just money from our district that's going elsewhere.”

One resident told 25 News she doesn’t believe a performing arts center is necessary—and has an issue with having to pay an additional $31 every month.

“I'm also a real estate agent, and I know for a fact that these schools out here attract people to the City of Robinson,” Robinson resident Steve Ostrom said. “You got to pay it forward, folks, this district continues to need it.”

Follow Kadence on social media!