Street closures in Woodway as city replaces main sewer line

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Woodway is replacing and expanding its main sewer line, which runs through Estates Drive to Highway 84.

A study on the current sewer line shows it's around 50 years old.

“It started to hit the end of its design life,” Director of Community Services Mitch Davison said. “We're starting to see infiltration and inflow from the creek. Some creek areas had eroded so much that you could expose the old line.”

After starting the expansion five years ago, the city is currently in the project's final phase.

As a result, Jimmark Circle has been closed for two weeks due to construction.

“They closed that road during that time frame so they can do that safely, Davison said. "We just don't want people walking through a construction zone."

Davison tells me no other streets in this neighborhood should be impacted.

“I think they will have to close a couple of lanes of Woodway Drive, which is the frontage road, for a few days, but that would be right at the end of the job,” Davison said.

Davison said he's received several calls about this project over the past few years.

“I know at staff level. We certainly appreciate the people that live along the projects, patience, it's been a long process, doing all the different phases,” Davison said. “Here at the end, we can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel so we're looking forward to wrapping this project out.”

Follow Kadence on social media!