Stillhouse Hollow Marina closed until further notice

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Stillhouse Hollow Marina in Bell County closed as of Thursday, August 22.



Operated 25 years by current owner

Fire and weather destroyed some material

Managers working for solution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 25 years in operation by the current owner, Stillhouse Hollow Marina is closing its doors to the community following a fire earlier this month.

The fire started with this boat and drifted to the marina, catching fire to the main structure.

Stillhouse Hollow Lake manager sent this statement saying:

"We are deeply saddened that due to storm damage in May and the recent fire damage earlier this month, the marina is closed until further notice. At this time there are a few options for moving forward that are being discussed. It is the Army Corps of Engineers intention to work with the marina owners to find the best way forward. The Army Corps has every intention to have a functioning marina on Stillhouse Hollow Lake again." John Thibodeaux, Stillhouse Hollow Lake Manager

Officials say severe weather and heavy rainfall caused the lake to flood leaving many attractions underwater. The water has receded.

Mary Hernandez and her family enjoyed the marina. She sends me this message via Facebook.

"I'm sad that it's closing I've been here my whole life and enjoy coming to the marina quite often. My family and I enjoy fishing there and have caught some good ones off the banks there it's always so clean and always seem to meet good people" Mary Hernandez

This is the only marina at Stillhouse Hollow Lake covering 58 miles of shoreline.

Follow Epiphany on social media!