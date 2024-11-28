Staying safe at the 'Lone Star Showdown': Tips for fans heading to Kyle Field Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M and University of Texas at Austin will renew their rivalry Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station — here are some tips to stay safe.



Saturday's Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field will be the first match-up between Texas A&M and the University of Texas in over a decade, expected to draw a full crowd

The stadium offers first aid stations on, has university police, staff and ushers present, and implements an anonymous concern-reporting text line

Carlos Gancedo, a former student, says Aggies usually look out for one another at the game, regardless of team affiliation, while hoping for a victory

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aggie fans like former student Carlos Gancedo are expecting a full house at Kyle Field come Saturday.

Saturday's "Lone Star Showdown" in College Station will be the first match-up between Texas A&M and UT in 13 years.

“What are your expectations for the game?", 15ABC asked.

"It’s going to be crazy," Gancedo said.

Here’s how you can stay safe during the game:

Kyle Field normally offers first aid stations on each side of the stadium and has university police, stadium staff and ushers to offer help.

The university also opens its AgAssist text line where fans can anonymously report concerns.

"When you're walking around Kyle Field, when you're walking around here, people look out for each other,” he said.

But Carlos tells15ABC he’s more worried about getting tickets, and he’s hoping the Aggies take home the win.

“Obviously, I want A&M to win — we all want A&M to win, but that we need to be respectful to each other," he said.

"We're all human beings and just to look out for each other and so regardless if someone's wearing maroon or burnt orange or a baby, you know, just kind of look out for each other and just enjoy the game."

