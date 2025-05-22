STATE BOUND: Riesel softball secures first ever State Championship appearance

ABILENE, Texas (KXXV) — Riesel softball makes history as they advance to the State Championship for the first time in program history.

The Lady Indians defeats Clarendon 12-2 in game two to take the win.

It's been a tough year for Riesel as longtime head softball coach Don Johnson suffered from a brain injury. Johnson has made his way back and shows support for the team during games as assistant coach Savanah Martinez took over coaching duties.

The team during practice before the game said they are dedicating this entire run to him and are now one series away from bringing home the hardware.

Riesel will play for the 2A D1 State Championship on Thursday, May 29 at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

