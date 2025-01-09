Space Heater Safety Tips: Fire Captain urges caution as cold weather approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As the cold weather approaches, space heaters are essential for some neighbors, but it's important to use them safely and responsibly.



Capt. Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department shared some tips to keep neighbors safe.

Between December and February, almost half of the home fires in the United States are caused by heating equipment.

Click here for more fire safety tips.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Captain Marrs from the College Station Fire Department how quickly a fire could start from a space heater.

"If one of these space heaters is too close to something combustible, it can start a fire, and the fire can grow very quickly," he said.

College Station Fire Captain Stuart Marrs sees it all the time — house fires caused by space heaters.

"Between December and February, almost half of the home fires in the United States are caused by heating equipment."

As Central Texas prepares for possible cold weather, Captain Marrs wants our neighbors to stay safe while they stay warm.

"Think about how that heats up and what it's next to, and what's the worst case scenario that could happen when you're using those devices because they do start house fires," he said.

So, he's sharing some tips he feels could help.

First, you want to keep your heater at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire.

Ezekiel Ramirez Keep heaters three feet away from flammable objects like furniture, curtains, couches, and jackets.

"That's furniture, curtains, couches, things like that made of combustible material," Marrs said.

Second, keep it out of the way.

Ezekiel Ramirez Keep space heaters out of the way to avoid knocking it over.

"Somebody can be walking along, looking at something, looking at their phone, you know how it is, and kick it over and knock it over."

And only plug heaters directly into the wall.

Ezekiel Ramirez Always try and plug heaters directly into the wall.

"Try to avoid an extension cord. If you have to use an extension cord type device, use a power strip with a surge protector," he said.

"It's astonishing how fast a fire can grow in a modern house with modern furnishings, and that should really open your eyes to how fast a fire can grow and how much time you have, or how much time you don't have, to get out of the house safely."