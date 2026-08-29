South Valley Mills Bridge closure could cause more traffic

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — South Valley Mills Bridge is still under construction. Some neighbors said their commute is impacted by the ongoing roadwork.



The overnight closure will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m.

TXDOT is expecting the project to be fully complete by early 2029.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Accidents, accidents are happening left and right," said local driver Helga Lemus.

For the past year, this local mom said she's felt like she's been living bumper-to-bumper.

Helga Lemus said driving her kids to school is jam-packed due to the construction on the South Valley Mills bridge, which is causing commuting problems.

And she’s seeing more accidents.

“The way you get off of 1-35 to S Valley Mills is creating so many accidents because they re-routed the first lane in the far right; now it doesn’t go into S. Valley Mills. Now it’s going into that shopping area," said Lemus.

But a change is coming.

On Saturday, TXDOT plans to remove the westbound South Valley Mills Drive bridge over the I-35 main lanes as part of the My35 Waco South Construction Project. The plan is to close all I-35 main lanes between New Road and 17th Street. The eastbound South Valley Mills Drive bridge over I-35 will also be closed during this time.

TXDOT said once the flyover is removed, drivers will be able to use alternate routes such as the Frontage Road and U-turns under I-35 to head west around Valley Mills. The plan is to build a new divergent diamond interchange that will replace the current bridges.

TXDOT said it will eventually provide some much-needed relief. That will be then but right now, there could be some confusion.

“There’s no traffic light, there’s nobody out there directing traffic, and then there are people coming over the interstate that want to get back on the interstate, and we’re trying to get back on Valley Mills, and we're backed up from Bagby," said local driver James Easkins.

“It went from four lanes to one, so it’s not so clear where we need to merge; the merging is crazy," said Lemus.

Until the project is complete, Lemus wants TXDOT to keep this in mind...

“Just consider us, where moms, we have the kids with us. We have to deal with the 18-wheeler; we have to deal with holiday traffic," said Lemus.

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