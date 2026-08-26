Bosque County Judge appoints Pct. 4 commissioner

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — After the passing of Ronny Liardon, a longtime Bosque County Commissioner, Gary Liardon, Ronny’s brother, has stepped up to represent the citizens of precinct four.



Gary Liardon will run as a write-in candidate for the upcoming election

Election Day is November 3rd



“The first thing that came to mind was who Gary is," asked Billy Wren, chairman of the Bosque County Republican Party.

Bill Wren lives in Precinct 9 and is a board member who helped pick the Republican candidate to represent Precinct 4 in the upcoming election.

Following the death of longtime Bosque County Precinct 4 commissioner Ronny Liardon in late July, his brother, Gary, was appointed to fulfill the remainder of his term by Bosque County Judge Cindy Vanlandingham.

But now, some in our community are raising questions about whether Gary Liardon has been living in the precinct long enough to qualify to serve.

“The first concern was looking at the election code 141.001, which states you have to have six months of continuous residency. Now, I can see why Cindy Vanlangdinham would appoint a Liardon because they have deep roots," said Bill.

To verify this information, our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti called the county judge's office and got confirmation that Gary Liardon does live in Bosque County.

But Bill said assuming the role of a commissioner goes beyond an address.

“If they’ve been involved in the community, if they’ve been on the school board, if they’ve shown up for town hall meetings or forums and are plugged in, so that’s a huge part of it.”

One resident took it upon herself to check on Gary Liardon's residency. She took to Facebook and said that the county judge verified everything.

One resident said she will vote for Gary as a write-in candidate in the upcoming election.

But the buzz on one social media continues, with some questioning Gary Liardon's reason for running and others wanting to know his stance on data centers.

We reached out to Gary Liardon for an interview, but we didn't hear back. But on social media, his response was clear: he’s opposed to additional data centers, solar and wind farms, but is excited to take on this new role.

Bill said the next person who takes on precinct 4 has a lot of work to do.

“To fill those shoes can be done. More transparency in the process will go a long way in this county, which is somewhat divided," said Bill.

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