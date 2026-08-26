Local Waco native reflects on her role as Dolly Parton

WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Local Waco native Holly Tucker portrayed Dolly Parton earlier this year. With the recent passing of Dolly, Holly talked about her role and what it felt like to play the beloved icon and humanitarian

Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mails out millions of books a month to children for free



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s so much more to appreciate about her than just her voice and her songwriting," said Holly Tucker, a local singer and actor who portrayed Dolly Parton.

It's only been a few months since Waco native Holly Tucker got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play the iconic Dolly Parton at the Waco Civic Theatre.

She’s been a Dolly fan since she was a little girl. Holly said she's still shocked at the news of Dolly's passing.

“Hearing that she passed, I wasn’t ready for it…I don’t think anybody was, and it was very sad. She’s just a light that was kinda gone from this world," said Holly.

Her opportunity to portray Dolly in the stage adaptation of the film, "9 to 5," may now hold a deeper meaning.

"I never met Dolly…I wish…that would’ve been amazing. Playing that character really wasn’t too far from her own story. It wasn’t really hard for me to get into that as well," said Holly.

Holly shared what she'll never forget about Dolly.

“The way that she touches is just such an inspiration, and that’s her personality, and that’s her heart shining through," said Holly.

For more information on the Waco Civic Theatre, click here.

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