Somerville to build $1.3M city hall, but it comes at a cost to homeowners

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Somerville approved the construction of a new city hall building at a city council meeting Tuesday.



The city is currently renting a building for $5,000 per month, but it's cramped with limited room for employees and city files.

A new city hall, estimated to cost $1.3 million, will be funded by a Certificate of Obligation from the Texas Attorney General's Office.

It will result in a 5-cent property tax increase for residents in 2026, though most residents believe the city should focus on improving existing infrastructure like roads.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They've been working on it for three years, so we're feeling pretty excited," Somerville City Administrator David Resendiz said.

The City of Somerville is planning to build a new city hall.

It's been renting this building for $5000 a month after it's old location was torn down because of safety issues.

Brieanna Smith The City of Somerville is currently renting this building from the local bank. It was previously a medical clinic.

"We are running out of space," he said.

The city administrator took 15ABC on a tour to give us a glimpse at the current operation.

Brieanna Smith Most employees are working in tight spaces at City Hall.

"Of course, this is my office, and these are the only two places we have currently for our files," Resendiz said.

He tells15ABC the building used to be a medical clinic — turned into a cramped space for employees—

Brieanna Smith Resendiz says the new city hall would be able to give each employee their own office.

"Almost every office has a seat, but it's in the corner closet," he said.

And paper work.

Brieanna Smith City hall has at least three rooms filled with filing cabinets for paperwork. The city administrator tells15ABC the city is also renting a storage unit to store the rest of the files.

"We've storaged them in a metal storage building that we're renting," he said.

While an estimated $1.3 million city hall is expected to give them the space they need, but that also means increased property taxes on our neighbors by five cents.

"What are just your thoughts about them trying to, you know, build a new city hall?," 15ABC asked.

Neighbors like Elizabeth Rodriguez believe the city has other priorities.

Brieanna Smith Residents like Elizabeth Rodriguez believes that the city should focus on fixing existing infrastructure like roads.

"Well, my thoughts are, you know, we can use a lot of new roads, and we do need to expand our businesses here," she said. "Right now, I see a lot of things that needs to be done in our town."

Follow Brieanna on social media!