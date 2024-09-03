Somerville ISD considering increasing security measures at football games following threat

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Somerville ISD is considering increasing security measures at future football games after receiving positive feedback from the community about the action taken after the school received a threat Friday.



The school district increase law enforcement presence, controlled entrances, checked bags and screened fans with security wands before its football game Friday.

The measures were in response to a threat received.

Now, the district is considering implementing the measures at future home games after receiving positive feedback from fans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Going to Somerville ISD football games is a tradition for mother-daughter duo Debra Coleman and Brandi Swain.

"I do have some cousins that play ball, so my husband and I try to go to the games as much as possible," Coleman said.

But the district's first home game this year was a bit different.

"I noticed a lot of officers, police officers were on the scene," Coleman said.

"I noticed the bag checks and the security wands, wanding us down," Swain said.

The increased measures are in response to a threat received ahead of the game.

"By the time the game was to start, we were not able to fully vet out that threat," Somerville ISD Superintendent Eric Holton said.

But positive feedback from the community has the district rethinking its current security measures.

"I actually had quite a few people that came to me after the game that liked the protocols," he said.

The district usually has staff and officers at each entrance.

"We've got a great relationship with our local PD as well as our Sheriff's Office," Holton said.

But the policy is strict when it comes to threats.

"I feel like it's better to do our due diligence and make sure it's a safe and secure environment for everybody," he said.

And alerting the public.

"We put it out on Facebook and through Thrillshare, which kind of sends messages through text and social media," he said.

Now, they're considering adding bag checks, controlling entrances, and screening fans to each home game.

"It just takes a lot of time and effort and personnel to do it. There really is no reason why we couldn't do it," he said.

And Debra and Brandi think it's a good idea.

"I wasn't unhappy about it at all. I was really thankful that they were there," Coleman said.

"You never know what could happen. There could be another threat and then nobody be there the next time," Swain said.

