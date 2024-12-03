Somerville aims for $6 million grant to upgrade water and sewer systems

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Somerville is applying for a $6.3 million grant from the Texas Water Development Board to improve its current water and sewer system.



Some residents said they experienced bad drainage during heavy rains in Somerville.

The City of Somerville is applying for a $6 million grant to add 10,000 feet of sewer lines, 12,000 feet of water lines, 24 new fire hydrants, a new lift station, and more water meters on a new subdivision.

The City is hoping to get results by next year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I feel good about it because it's something that the city desperately needs," Basel Lister, a Somerville resident, said.

Some long-time Somerville residents are hopeful about possibly getting an improved water system.

"On the other side of Thornberry and Anita Heights, my sister lives there, and once it floods over there, they have sewage back up," another resident, Frank Maldonado, said.

It's a problem that City Administrator David Resendiz told15ABC the city wants to solve

"Right now, we're limited because of the old system and our ability to accommodate new subdivisions coming in," Resendiz said.

It's applying for a $6.3 million grant from the Texas Water Development Board.

If granted, it would allow the city to extend its services, such as adding 10,000 feet of sewer lines, 12,000 feet of water lines, 24 new fire hydrants, a new lift station, and more water meters in a new subdivision.

"It was a last-minute grant that we had scored pretty high on, so we were scored number two in the state of Texas, so the probability of us getting it is pretty high," Resendiz said.

Neighbors like Frank Maldonado hope the grant will also include money to fix the streets afterward.

"Once they go in and start implementing the new water and sewage lines, they're also going to be tearing up the streets," Resendiz said.

Others tell 15ABC they hope the city will invest the money to maintain the system afterward.

"I think it's a good thing for the city. We can secure that grant and get it moving," Lister said.

