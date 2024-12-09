"Someone out there knows something"; Rewards offered in McLennan & Falls Co. illegal hunting cases

While it is deer season in Texas, a dead deer found in McLennan County is raising safety concerns and leading law enforcement on a hunt for a suspected criminal.

"On November 25, 2024, we received information regarding a deer that was found dead here on Airport Park Campground near campground 16 — campers had reported on the evening of the 24th that a small caliber, possibly a rifle shot was heard — throughout our investigation on the 25th we found that deer was shot and left to waste," said Dustin Delgado, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden in McLennan County.

He showed our 25News' Bobby Poitevint where the deer was found — just feet from an occupied campsite — where hunters can't hunt, and you can't fire a gun.

"Either direction or any direction in this area where someone would shoot would be putting someone in danger — obviously, that's the biggest safety issue here in this case," Delgado said.

There are also potential charges in this case:



Hunt Without Landowner Consent — a State Jail Felony

Retrieval and Waste of Game — a Class A Misdemeanor

Deadly Conduct

A reward of up to $1,000 is up for grabs for Information leading to a conviction.

There was a similar case two years ago near Lake Waco Marina and in both cases officials and law enforcement are needing your help.

"Someone out there knows something — we just ask the public to stay aware and be vigilant about this," Delgado said. "Ultimately, we don't want someone seriously hurt or killed really over an incident that could be prevented."

Texas Game Wardens in Falls County also need our help. A person was photographed and caught hunting on property without the owner's consent.

A reward of up to $1000 is also being offered.

For these cases, If you have any information, you can call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME (4263)

Follow Bobby on social media!