SNAP recipients can now shop at the Hillsboro Farmers Market, making it easier to get fresh produce

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Hillsboro Farmers Market now accepts SNAP benefits as payment for fruits, veggies, and more.



On May 17, SNAP and the Double Up Buck Program took effect at the Hillsboro Farmers Market

SNAP recipients can get double the amount of produce and healthy food with the Double Up Buck Program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“You have no idea how important this would be for me," said Hill County resident Tina Cain.

A simple change can turn Cain's life around.

“I have to drive to Forth Worth and other little areas to find food banks to try to get vegetables and fruits," said Cain.

Cain has stage four bone cancer and needs fresh veggies and fruits to help her body fight cancer, and the Hillsboro Farmers Market can help her make this an easier process.

The farmer's market now allows SNAP benefit users to buy produce and more. SNAP recipients can also benefit from the Double Up Buck Program that provides a dollar-to-dollar match on SNAP benefits on veggies and fruits.

“The blueberries are normally three dollars a box, and the bananas are the cheapest thing fruit you can buy bananas…a bundle of bananas for a couple of dollars, but I can’t afford the blueberries," said Cain.

“This is not a handout, it’s a helping hand. It helps you put nutritious food on the table for your family, and there’s no negative aspect to this. It’s not that you’re not doing a good job as a parent or as a person, things are expensive," said Melissa Awtry, president of the Hillsboro Farmers Market.

The president of the Hillsboro Farmers Market said it’s easy, just like shopping anywhere else.

“So, say you want $20 on your SNAP card, then I’ll give you 20 of these then I can match you dollar for dollar for the double up. So you get 20 of these and 20 of these and you can go to almost any one of my vendors," said Awtrey.

As for where Cain would prefer to shop, she chooses the farmer's market.

"I would rather get them from the farmers market, knowing that they came out of the farmer's field. We don’t know how long it’s been frozen," said Cain.

