SNAP benefits could be cut off for millions of Texans starting in November

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — New SNAP benefit requirements taking effect in November will expand work mandates to adults up to age 64 and remove exemptions for veterans, homeless individuals, and foster youth. The changes could affect millions of Texans currently receiving food assistance. Additionally, if the federal government shutdown continues past October 27th, all SNAP benefits will be suspended regardless of eligibility.



Age limit for able-bodied adults required to work at least 80 hours per month increased from 54 to 64 years old

Veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and youth aging out of foster care now face a three-month time limit for benefits

If the federal government shutdown continues past Monday, Oct. 27, no one will receive their SNAP benefits

Millions of people across Texas and the United States will see changes to their SNAP benefits come November, with some neighbors potentially losing access to food assistance entirely.

President Donald Trump's legislation is bringing new requirements for SNAP eligibility that will affect able-bodied adults and certain vulnerable populations.

"It's going to be really stressful for families who are dependent on SNAP benefits," said a local resident.

25 News' Dominique Leh met with several neighbors who visit the Gospel Café to get a free meal every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to save money. Many didn't know about the new requirements.

Here are the key changes:

Work requirements expanded: Previously, able-bodied adults between ages 18-54 had to work at least 80 hours per month. Now, the work requirement has increased the age limit to 64 years old.

Exemptions removed: Veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and youth aging out of foster care will now be under a 3-month time limit for benefits.

Non-citizen eligibility changes: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, refugees and asylees will lose access to SNAP.

But if the federal government shutdown continues past Monday, Oct. 27, no one will receive their benefits.

"It's gonna be rough, because I have to eat," Christopher Richardson said.

"It's gonna be really bad," Robert Parish added.

"We need the food stamps for our kids and we need the food stamps to survive," a third person said.

Neighbor Don Williams believes the lack of food stamps won't just impact the 3 million Texans on food assistance — he believes it'll impact the economy and community.

When asked why he thinks crime would go up, Williams said, "Because people might get desperate for lack of food, and they might have to steal to get by."

