WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "I'm gonna be honest, you can ask anybody. You can even ask my mom. I've been a Cowboys fan my whole life. Like everybody growing up used to hate me like — why are you a Cowboys fan? I just love being in blue sometimes, you know," Sidney Fugar said.

Sidney Fugar: From Baylor Bears to Dallas Cowboys

Baylor offensive lineman Sidney Fugar's dreams are coming true after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an un-drafted free agent.

The cherry on top of it all, he gets to play on his favorite team. But as he moves forward, it's natural to also focus on the impact Baylor had on him.

"I'm going to look at my time as a short and sweet story because I mean realistically I was only there for two years, but it was honestly the best two years of my college career," he said.

The Waldorf native tells me religion was a big part of his Baylor experience.

"I'm very religious, so just on like being a Christian and knowing that they kind of dig into you to kind of see what your identity is in Christ...I feel like the religious part was the best thing that could have happened to me going to Baylor," Fugar said.

One chapter ends, another begins, and throughout my time speaking with Sidney, he always would circle back to one person, his mom.

"My mom's been through so much with raising me and my siblings, and just credit to her to always staying focused, making sure that we have a roof over our head, food and, clothes on our back," he said. "She had to carry water and sell it in the streets of Ghana and kind of like just take care of my sisters at the time," Fugar said.

"My mom is honestly my everything. She's my driving force as to why I kind of play the game, the way I play it and why I go so hard," he added.

Sidney graduates from Baylor on May 15 and his family will be flying down to see him.

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