WACO, Texas (KXXV) — At Waco ISD Stadium, nose tackle for the Arizona Cardinals, Andrew Billings, returns home for his annual football camp.

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NFL player Andrew Billings returns home to host annual football camp

Hundreds of participants joined the camp — Waco and University high school football coaches Erom Martinez and Charles Foster also helped out.

With this being the fourth year of the camp, Billings tells me how much it's expanded.

"It's grown a lot actually. We've gotten better at organizing and running it, and I think the kids enjoy it more. We're more efficient with it really," he said.

"Waco is a special place, obviously. I came from here, so I'm gonna say that, but it's pretty cool. It's awesome actually that I get to be doing this because I didn't see this coming growing up," Billings said.

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