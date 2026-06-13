WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Excitement for the World Cup is here as the tournament begins.

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Waco Soccer Club hosts World Cup watch parties

This is the first time the United States has hosted a World Cup since 1994. Places in Waco are taking advantage by getting involved with the community — like Southern Roots.

Southern Roots Brewery Company hosts watch parties where fans can come and watch World Cup matches.

This Summer of Soccer collaboration is led by Waco Soccer Club, which is set to make its debut.

I met up with the founder of the club, Jarrod Barton and he tells me his excitement for the World Cup and for the club's inaugural season.

"This is something that as a soccer fan you sort of wait for your whole life, that opportunity. The last time I was here it was like just before I was born, so this is the first time I'll experience it," Barton said.

"We really formed just to have a place for the fans of Waco to congregate around the game to sort of build that community and strengthen what we already have, and coming Spring 2027, we'll be kicking off our first season," he said.

Waco Soccer Club will be at other local businesses to host more watch parties for the matches.

Day one of the watch parties had a packed crowd at Southern Roots to see Mexico. It will be interesting to see how involved the community gets as the World Cup continues.

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