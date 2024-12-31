Sharing stories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The late former President Jimmy Carter is leaving behind a legacy in Waco.

The 39th president and Nobel Peace Prize winner passed away "peacefully" surrounded by his family Sunday at his home in Plains Georgia at the age of 100, according to The Carter Center.

A home in Waco was made possible through the Habitat for Humanity World Leaders Build Project.

Carter invited world leaders to build Habitat homes in their communities while President Carter and Mrs. Carter were building homes in South Korea.

“President Carter had an impact definitely in Waco, said Waco Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director, John Alexander.

Texas native President George W. Bush helped build that Waco home during his presidency in August of 2001.

"They had snipers up on the roof of that building over there," Alexander said.

He remembers working side-by-side with President Bush as well.

“Very nice, friendly to everybody, worked hard — I actually got to put a band aid on his finger when he hit his finger with a hammer.”

Thirteen years prior to that in 1989, John worked along-side President Carter during a Jimmy Carter Work Project in Milwaukee.

“Had the chance to have breakfast across from the president before the work day," Alexander said.

Habitat for Humanity was very near and dear to President Carter’s heart.

He remembers the late President being a hard worker, and said President Carter didn’t ask for any special treatment.

He says the 39th president was there to get the job done with open arms and an open heart for helping other, and says President Carter worked on homes until 2019 at the age of 95-years-old.

“He was a great man — an example to all of us on how we can use our lives all the way up until the end to serve those that are in need," Alexander said.

He says Present Carter helped Habitat for Humanity get global recognition and his legacy will continue on.

“Carter’s legacy will definitely live on — in fact in 2025 there’s a President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Austin Texas that will continue to honor their service.”

25News Bobby Poitevint met the Carters during a grand opening for a Boys and Girls Club in Plains Georgia a few years back.

He was working as a local reporter in the area at the time and covered the event.

Plains, Georgia is President Jimmy Carter’s hometown and the Carter's even helped open that club.

"The Carters were really incredibly people to be around and I am honored to have met them," Bobby said.

