Several manholes found to be overwhelmed by Waco's stormwater

WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Heavy rain in Waco has led to wastewater overflows at several manholes across the city, according to city officials.

The City of Waco estimates that about 110,600 gallons of rainwater mixed with diluted wastewater spilled during Thursday’s storm. Public Works crews were alerted to potential overflows by sewer system monitors and responded quickly to check the affected areas.

Several manholes were found to be overwhelmed by the stormwater.

To reduce health risks, the overflow water was treated with chlorine, sampled for testing, and then dechlorinated before entering the storm drains.

The event is still ongoing, and officials say the city will step up water supply monitoring as a precaution. Residents are urged to avoid contact with any spilled water until further notice.

