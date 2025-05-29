Search and recovery team find Maynard family's boat, three sets of remains

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Search and recovery teams have located the vessel that carried the four members of Maynard family from Troy that went missing in August 2024.

Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea, and Benthic Geoscience Inc. contacted Alaska Wildlife Troopers and offered their help to locate the boat and family.

In early May, they found the vessel and identified it in Kachemak Bay.

Volunteer divers from Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team recovered three sets of remains from the sunken boat, which have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office. Next of kin has been notified.

Back in August of 2024, 42-year-old David Maynard, 37-year-old Mary Maynard, 11-year-old Colton Maynard and 8-year-old Brantley Maynard were reported missing.

25 News covered their Celebration in Life back in August 2024. You can also read more about one local K9 rescue teams efforts to find the family, and their ties to the Maynards here.

Identification of the remains will be released by DPS once confirmed.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.