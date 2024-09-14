Sawyer Robertson to start for Baylor as quarterback against Air Force

WACO, Texas — It was confirmed by 25 Sports that Sawyer Robertson will start as the quarterback for the Baylor Bears game Saturday against Air Force.

Dequan Finn sustained an injury in Baylor's game against Utah last week and he will not be able to go in the Bears game against the Falcons. He is day to day.

Sawyer Robertson, the redshirt junior, is familiar with the starting role as he started four games for the Bears last season. He completed 56 percent of his passes for 864 yards, had two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Robertson and Finn battled over the starting spot during summer and fall practices before Finn was named the starter in Baylor's first game against Tarleton State.

Baylor is set to face Air Force with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

