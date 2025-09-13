San Saba County Jail temporarily vacated after gas leak: here's what's next for future operations

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — The San Saba County jail was evacuated after employees reported feeling sick from a gas leak, highlighting ongoing safety concerns about the aging facility. The county spoke with 25 News about the future of law enforcement operations in our community.

Watch the full story here:

San Saba County jail evacuated due to gas leak, raising safety concerns about aging facility

"Shortly after that, we started feeling nauseous, dizzy, we got headaches, we started getting lightheaded. We got out of the building as soon as we could," said Marsiela Gossett, San Saba County jail administrator.

Gossett said she has witnessed several issues with the building during her time working there.

San Saba County Sheriff David Jenkins said the problems extend beyond his department.

"It's just not a sheriff's department problem, it's a community problem," Jenkins said.

Historic jail faces multiple safety issues

The jail is the oldest existing county building, originally constructed in 1884. However, it hasn't housed inmates since methane was discovered in cells, forcing the county to use the facility only for dispatching and booking.

"When a prisoner gets arrested, they're booked and then immediately they're transported to another county, which to me is a very large cost to the county," Sheriff Jenkins said.

County Judge Jody Fauley said the jail is temporarily vacated but not permanently closed.

When asked about plans to send employees back to the facility, Fauley said the decision will depend on ongoing assessments.

"I think that's a question that will have to be looked at over the next few weeks as we get back into this and see how well things are going in Mills County," Fauley said.

County explores temporary and permanent solutions

Dispatch operations will operate out of Mills County for up to six months while the county works on a new dispatch facility. The new facility will be located at the site of an old grocery store behind the courthouse, which the county purchased this year. Renovations are expected to take three to six months.

However, this solution still leaves the county without a jail. Fauley outlined three options for housing inmates:

First, continue transporting them to other counties, which is the current practice.

Second, obtain a bond to add a 72-hour holding facility to the new dispatch building.

Finally, secure a bond for a full-size jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!