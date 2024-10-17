Salado business owners thankful for outpouring of love from the community following fire

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — “There was no saving anything — that was pretty much reality — you just kind of had to watch it burn,” said Veronica Munoz, Owner of Salado Supply House.



“They had to start puncturing holes so that they could get to the holes where the fire was hotter and burning more,” said Raul Munoz, Owner of Salado Supply House.

This is now the heartbreaking reality for the Munoz family and their employees, after noticing red flags from their lights and breaker.

“Within 40 seconds it was like — screaming that customers need to get out,” Veronica said.

They’ve been in business for 16 years, but opened their Salado location in 2019.

The community has given them an emotional outpouring of love, but prayers are all they are asking for while their insurance company and time work things out.

The store sold appliances, furniture, goods, and much more — glass is everywhere, left behind from the explosion.

25 News was told workers and customers got out quickly and safely.

“Literally right there, the flames started — right where you can still see the color of the pine,“ Veronica said.

They are thankful that the fire did not expand further.

The owners plan to rebuild in the same community that supported them for so many years — they say if the community wants to help their employees right now, you do so by messaging their business page.

“We don’t want it to be just for us right here we want to bring in more people, more business for everybody everybody grows together and it's just better — Salado was amazing, how they treated us,“ Raul said.

