Roofers invade Temple following May's storms; What to know before you hire a roofer

TEMPLE, Texas — Right now, many people across Bell County are continuing to figure out what to do with their damaged roofs following May's storms which included two tornadoes.

While in Temple this week, 25News's Bobby Poitevint noticed many signs advertising for roof repairs and inspections. We looked into the questions you need to know before hiring your next roofer.

Veshell Greene lives in Bell County and said last week she decided to get her roof inspected following May’s hail storm.

Greene tells us, “and our neighbor next door to us had their roof replaced and then the neighbor across the street had their roof replaced… and then co-workers said you know what, we had some roof damaged, you should at least get your roof check out.”

As it turns out, they had damage to their roof.

“Very surprised because we didn’t think that we had any roof damage which is contrary because we had three vehicles that got damaged in the drive way”, Greene said.

While her family works through the next steps to get their roof repaired, we spoke with Sarah Ramon who’s executive director for The Roofing Contractors Association of Texas.

It’s a non-profit trade association that’s been around almost fifty years. Their objective is to provide roofing contractors with a forum for education, networking, industry resources, technology research and government relations.

She explained what you need to know before hiring a roofer because basically anyone can get into roofing at anytime in Texas and they'll particularly pop up after storms.

While Texas does not require roofers to get a license, RCAT offers a voluntary license program to its members.

Ramon said “It is created 100% to boost the consumer’s confidence that they’re hiring somebody worthy.”

While their organization can help speed up the process to find a safer roofer, here are some questions to ask a roofing company to make sure you’re not only getting the best work but protecting you, your insurance company and your home in the long run.

First, make sure they are local by verifying their business address, because if it's incorrect or missing it could make it harder to get back in touch with them when you need additional work done.



Second, ask for a copy of their certificate of insurance and contact the agent.

Ask that agent if they are covered for doing the act of roofing on your home.

Ramon said it's a big red flag if they can't provide this information.



Ask that agent if they are covered for doing the act of roofing on your home. Ramon said it's a big red flag if they can't provide this information. Also, check to see if they have general liability insurance or workers comp insurance because if that roofer falls off your roof or breaks a window, you or your insurance company do not want to be held liable.



Ask for and check references and check to see how long they’ve been in business. Ramon said always do your homework before signing any paperwork, by stressing “the most important part is that signature. Do not sign anything until you’ve done your homework because in Texas you have three days to cancel that contract. Three days. Not business days, three days.”

To learn more, click here.

Ramon said there are around 400 members who volunteered to get a certification with them. So there are plenty of options in Texas to get a better and safer roofer to do your repairs.

You can search through hundreds of their members by clicking here.

To learn more about avoiding contract scams, click here.

Ramon encourages home owners to really understand their insurance policy and also further research roofing businesses through the BBB and Secretary of States office.



Follow Bobby on social media!