Rockdale to consider hotel feasibility study to attract potential hotel businesses, investors

The Rockdale Municipal Development District seeks HOT funds for a hotel feasibility study to potentially attract hotel investors to the area.

The study collects local data to see if hotels and certain brands would be successful, which in turn can attract investors.

More hotels in the area can increase revenue for the city's Hotel Occupancy Tax, which can fuel local tourism and boost economy.

Some residents are for adding new hotels if it comes with tourism, but owners of existing hotels are afraid more hotels could take away business.

The MDD plans to ask City Council for HOT funds at the regular city council meeting Oct. 14 at City Hall.

Depending on the day, Station Master Chas Wilson sees few visitors at the Train Depot in Rockdale.

"We see anywhere from just a couple to maybe 20, 25 people a day," Wilson said.

But he's hoping a plan from the Municipal Development District will bring more tourists to the area.

"It would benefit us by more traffic, hopefully more support from the general public," he said.

The MDD wants to conduct a hotel feasibility study.

"From time to time, there will be some industrial announcement either in the region or out of the new SLR development, and that generates a wave of different interests in Rockdale," said Economic Development Director, Jim Gibson.

The study collects local data to see if hotels and certain brands would be successful, which can potentially attract investors.

"Benefits on the one hand — additional tax revenue and growing that sector of the economy," Gibson said.

"Right now, the city makes a little bit of money in hotel occupancy taxes"

Which funds local tourist promotion, art and more.

There's at least six motels in the area — most considered limited service.

"It's been in my family since 1918," Joan Ratliff said.

Ratliff has owned the Rainbow Courts Motel for more than 30 years.

"I have very mixed feelings about it," she said.

She's afraid more hotels could take away some of her business.

"We get a lot of guests from A&M," she said.

"It's not easy to be an independent, which we are — we're not a franchise," Ratliff said.

She thinks they should consider increasing marketing and working with existing hotel owners before making the move.

"I'm not too sure we need another hotel or do we need to do more with what we have," Ratliff said.

