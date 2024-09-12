Rockdale ISD's 9th annual 'Gold Out' event to raise awareness for childhood cancer

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Rockdale ISD is hosting its 9th annual "Gold Out" event at its volleyball and football games Friday to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.



Rockdale ISD's 'Gold Out' event raises awareness for childhood cancer.

It was started after Coach Gunner Miller was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma in 2015.

Over 25 schools in Texas now participate, raising nearly $400,000 for research through t-shirt sales and donations.

The "Gold Out" will be at the district's football and volleyball game Friday, but those who want to support can donate directly to the local Teaming Up to Fight Childhood Cancer organization.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Y'all run it again. You're good," Miller shouted to his players during practice.

It's the same words Rockdale ISD football coach Gunner Miller heard from his dad during his playing days in 2015.

"I did, played every sport freshman year," he said.

Until he suddenly couldn't.

"Leg started hurting at the beginning of the school year, and just kind of kept icing it," he said. "

That's when they did x-rays and MRIs and saw that there was a tumor on my bone."

Doctors diagnosed him with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare childhood cancer.

"I didn't really even know what cancer was. I mean, 15 years old and no one in our family has had it," Miller said.

But he didn't know his journey would start a movement…

"This is our ninth year to do gold out," said Ashley Willard, a family friend who helps run the "Gold Out" event.

The "Gold Out," a tradition of wearing gold once a year at games.

"Two moms got together and decided that they needed to do something to spread awareness to childhood cancer and to raise some money because unfortunately, less than 4% of all cancer funding goes towards childhood cancer," Willard said.

Now, over 25 schools across Texas are doing the same, inspiring neighbors to wear gold, support their cause by buying gold shirts or donating, raising nearly $400,000 to fund research.

"Unfortunately, our community and several of the surrounding communities have been hit hard with childhood cancer. So that makes it even more meaningful," Willard said.

Like senior A.J. Sandoval —

"Well, I had a sister who passed away from cancer my eighth grade year," Sandoval said.

Who sees it as a chance to honor her.

"It means a lot because I get to represent my sister on the field," Sandoval said.

And Gunner sees it as a chance to give back to his community.

"It's just, this place is special to me, special to my family, and it always will be. It feels great being back here and giving back to the kiddos," Gunner said.

