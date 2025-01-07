Rockdale family devastated by fire on New Year's Day finds support through community donations

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — A family in Rockdale lost their home in a fire on New Year's Day, but the community is rallying around them.



Latrina Myers' home caught fire on New Year's Day, but fire and water damage has destroyed most of their belongings.

The community has supported them, providing donations like clothes, shoes and financial support, including a donating to Myers' GoFundMe campaign that’s nearly halfway to its $2000 goal.

Other community members and local business owners are discussing hosting bake sales and fundraisers on online Facebook groups.

To donate to the family, you can use the following platforms:

CashApp: $trina3490 Venmo: @Latrina-Myers-2 Zelle: trinadmyers31@icloud.com GoFundMe



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New Year's Day started normally for Latrina Myers' family.

"We were actually in the house. Everybody was asleep," she said.

Until the unimaginable happened.

"Christy white, actually, she called me on Facebook, and she was like, 'I just drove past your house, and it was like on fire,'" Myers said.

"We like hopped up, and oh my God, everything was on fire. The whole camper was on fire, and we, my kids were asleep, and we like had to wake them up. My baby's room was on fire."

Latrina Myers Latrina Myers' home caught fire on New Year's Day. She said the fire spread from an outdoor camper to her children's bedroom.

Now, they're left without a home and are currently living in a hotel.

"The water damage completely ruined everything and like the inside of the house is just like coming in," she said.

Brieanna Smith Myers says the home may look "fine from the outside" but says the roof has caved in from water damage.

Latrina Myers Myers says most of the home is damaged due to water damage like on the ceiling of this bedroom.

Latrina Myers Most of the family's belongings are damaged like clothing.

"Mentally, my mental health, I am still, I think it hasn't set in maybe yet," she said.

But the community has them covered with donations.

Brieanna Smith The family is currently living out of a hotel, but Myers says the community has donated clothing, shoes, groceries, appliances, furniture and paid for the hotel room.

"Mainly clothes, shoes, kitchen appliances, stuff like that... they pay for nights in the room," Myers said.

Online — some people are setting up fundraisers and bake sales, and Myers is close to reaching half of her $2000 goal on GoFundMe.

"Our little community in Rockdale has been coming to help us like none other, so, I thank you guys for that so much," she said.

But to her, the most important thing is her children.

"I'm grateful we all here. I'm just grateful for that. That's it. We're all alive. I don't care about material stuff — we can get that back, but our lives were saved," Myers said.

